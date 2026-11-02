Excelitas Introduces Infrared Detector with Integrated Lens for Motion and Stationary Presence Detection

New IR detector combines pyroelectric and thermopile technologies with an integrated lens, offering a low-power, passive alternative to radar for smart home, lighting and HVAC applications in one housing

Pittsburgh, Pa., November 2, 2026 – Excelitas®, a leading industrial technology company enabling precision instrumentation, sensing and controls, advanced automation and performance materials that deliver current and next-generation innovations that enrich lives, today announced the Integrated Motion Presence Multi (IMPM) Detector (PYT 1197L / 7901), which combines motion and stationary presence detection with an integrated lens.

Conventional passive infrared (PIR) detectors sense motion but may miss people approaching directly or remaining still. This can cause lighting or climate-control systems to reduce output even when a room is occupied. Radar-based sensors can detect stationary occupants, but their active signal transmission and power requirements can present challenges for battery-powered devices. Non-human movement can also lead to false detections. The IMPM uses passive infrared technologies to detect both motion and presence, providing designers of connected devices, smart appliances and energy-management systems with a low-power alternative.

The IMPM enables smart home, lighting and HVAC systems to detect occupancy even when people remain still. By sensing both motion and stationary presence, it helps device manufacturers develop products that respond more reliably to room usage e.g., keeping lights on while occupants are seated or reducing heating and cooling when a room is vacant.

Key features include:

Dual-sensor technology : The IMPM combines pyroelectric and thermopile technologies in compact housing, integrating DigiPyro ® and DigiPile ® technologies. It supports long-range motion detection, mid-range approach detection and short-range presence detection without relying on occupant micro-movements. The two sensing technologies enable robust detection algorithms designed to reduce false detections.

Integrated lens : An integrated multi-segment lens shapes the detector’s field of view into multiple zones across the monitored space, supporting wide-area motion detection and enhanced sensitivity to approach and presence. Integrating the optics into the detector eliminates the need for an external Fresnel lens, enabling more compact and streamlined product designs.

"Engineers designing occupancy-aware devices have traditionally had to combine the low power consumption of passive infrared motion sensing with the reliable presence detection offered by radar," said Hermann Karagözoglu, Product Manager for IR Sensing at Excelitas. "The IMPM combines motion and stationary presence detection in a single passive component. Its integrated lens and low power consumption give designers greater flexibility and easier integration when incorporating occupancy sensing into smart products."

Excelitas will showcase the IMPM detector at electronica 2026, November 10–13, 2026, in Munich, Germany, at Booth 302 in Hall B4. For more information, visit https://www.excelitas.com/product/integrated-motion-presence-detector-impm-pyt-1197l-7901.