VIGO Photonics to Showcase Advanced Infrared Solutions at MSPO 2026

Polish optoelectronics manufacturer VIGO Photonics will present its latest infrared defense technologies at the upcoming International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO), taking place September 8–11, 2026, in Kielce, Poland. The company will welcome visitors at Booth A21 as part of the Polish Technological Platform for Photonics (PPTF) exhibit.

This appearance aligns with the company’s ongoing growth strategy within the defense sector, where it supplies high-reliability photonics products built for harsh operational environments to both domestic and international customers.

What can you expect?

VIGO Photonics will showcase a portfolio of both its core infrared technology, as well as innovative photonic solutions designed for defense applications:

Infrared Detectors & Detection Modules: The visitors will have a chance to see a wide spectrum of products, including thermoelectrically and cryogenically (LN2 and Stirling) cooled, ready-to-use detection modules and InGaAs-based solutions for short-wave infrared, designed specifically for defense sector..

T2SL Focal Plane Array: A primary highlight of the display is the company's latest product T2SL MWIR "Eagle" FPA. The device provides easy mechanical and thermal integration and operational stability across a wide temperature range. Attendees will be able to observe the superlattice-based cooled array in operation via a live thermal IR camera demonstrator featuring a pixel output rate of up to 10 MHz per output.

Applications in Guidance and Threat Detection

The showcased components serve as core elements for a broad spectrum of applications, featuring laser warning systems, IR spectroscopy, ultra-fast fire detection, and infrared missile guidance. The visitors will have the chance to see them through interactive demonstrators:

Fireman Demonstrator: The exhibit presents the speed and precision of VIGO’s multi element detection module, that detects a flame of a lighter and extinguishes it using a targeted air pulse. Representatives from VIGO Photonics' engineering and sales teams will be available throughout the exhibition to consult on customized system integrations.

HELIOS (Helmet Laser Impulse Observation System): The prototype detects short infrared radiation pulses used in laser guidance systems. Helios operates in short-wave infrared (0,8- 1,65 μm), showcasing advanced capabilities in laser warning technology and tactical situational awareness.

Throughout the whole event, attendees will have a chance to ask VIGO’S sales and engineering team any questions and discuss solutions for their challenges.