Excelitas to Demonstrate Optics, Cameras, Lasers and Flashlamps for Industrial Automation at Automate 2026

WHO: Excelitas, the leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, will showcase a series of demonstrations highlighting its optics, cameras, lasers and flashlamp solutions for industrial automation applications at Automate 2026.

WHAT: At Booth #1481, Excelitas will present technologies designed for high-speed, high-precision automation applications, including:

High-Speed Object Recognition Demonstration: This streaming setup pairs the LINOS® d.fine HR-M Lens and pco.dimax 3.6 ST High-Speed Camera with AI software to visually isolate a specific set of objects. It showcases ultra-fast, high-resolution image capture for advanced inspection and sorting applications. The camera captures crystal clear images at a recording speed of over 2000 fps and the wide aperture and ultra-high-resolution lens ensure detailed imaging and optimal illumination.

Multispectral Barcode Line Scanning Application: Featuring the LINOS inspec.x L 5.6/105 VIS-NIR Lens and pco.horizon 9.1 bi TDI CLHS Line Scan Camera, this application demonstrates high-resolution TDI line scanning by detecting and capturing multiple lines from a rotating cylinder with a barcode. It then reconstructs them into a static 2D image. The setup showcases exceptional performance for high-speed inspection applications.

Solar Cell Inspection Application: This system combines the new LINOS Rodagon SWIR 2.0/25 Lens with the pco.pixelfly™ 1.3 SWIR Camera to enable non-destructive, early- detection of hidden defects in solar cells through electroluminescence imaging. The setup showcases how faint shortwave infrared emissions from energized cells transform otherwise invisible failure modes into clear and actionable inspection criteria. The live demonstration will show how microcracks, inactive regions or weak interconnects can be detected before they impact performance or yield.

Industrial Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Demonstration: Excelitas’ 1060 nm Axsun Azmyth™ Swept-Source OCT Laser enables high-resolution, high-speed 3D surface and sub-surface imaging across a wide range of materials, including plastics, ceramics, organics, coatings and silicon-based materials. This demonstration includes our SS-OCT laser integrated with a scanner, optics and robotic arm. It is compatible with off-the-shelf image analysis software for inspection, measurement and defect detection.

humm3® Flashlamp System: Delivering high-intensity, non-contact photothermal processing, the humm3 Flashlamp System enables materials to be heated to extreme temperatures with precise power control and uniform energy delivery. Designed for advanced composites, it provides laser-level performance without the associated safety complexity. The modular flashlamp architecture supports scalable heating, making it ideal for high-deposition processing environments.

Luxium O-LAMM 3D Laser Metrology System: Acquired by Excelitas in February 2026, Luxium Solutions is a global leader in high-performance materials, photonics and precision optics technologies serving the medical imaging, semiconductor, aerospace and industrial markets. The Luxium Orthogonal Laser Metrology Module (O-LAMM) can track multiple targets at high speed using retro-reflective cooperative markers on robotic end-effectors or other moving devices.

WHEN: June 22 – 25, 2026

WHERE: Excelitas Booth #1481

McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL 60616, USA

About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Connect with Excelitas on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas ®, LINOS® and humm3® are registered trademarks, and pco.pixelfly™ and Axsun Azmyth™ are trademarks of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Dan Brailer

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

[email protected]

+1 (412) 977-2605

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas

SVM Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 (401) 490-9700