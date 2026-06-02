LN2 detector again. For a good reason.

Developed specifically for demanding FTIR and precise LWIR spectroscopy applications, the LN2 detectors appeared in VIGO’s offer to improve its real performance and potential among spectrometer manufacturers, R&D labs or universities and institutes.

The LN2 detector from VIGO is a viable alternative thanks to its excellent parameters and shorter delivery times.

Most important features of the LN2 Detector

The LN2 detector is widely used in demanding applications requiring exceptional sensitivity and a broad spectral range. Its main applications are FTIR and LWIR spectroscopy, but also sophisticated dispersive analysis. The active element material is optimized for operation at 77 K. It comes in a specially designed flatpack package without a window, allowing for easy self-assembly in LN2 metal dewars. Assembly in Kadel KR163-FSMA2 or KR-323 dewars is available upon request, as is the integration of a temperature sensor. The detector is offered with active area dimensions of 1 mm × 1 mm or 0.25 mm × 0.25 mm. It operates in a wide spectral range up to 21 µm. Custom acceptance angle values can also be provided to meet specific application needs.

Why is it worth trying?

Our detectors offer reliable, consistent performance backed by proven specifications and advanced antifringing solutions. With in-house epitaxy capabilities based in the EU, we maintain full control over material quality and production. This also allows us to tailor the detector's wavelength range to meet specific application requirements upon request.

Want to learn more about our LN2 detector?

Read an interview with Zofia Nowak-Pawlińska, Senior Product Development Engineer and Jędrzej Mijas, Application Engineer who reveal more insights about the development of this solution.