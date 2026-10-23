Expansion of Our Accredited Calibration Capabilities

Türkenfeld, Germany, October 23, 2026 – Gigahertz-Optik GmbH continuously expands the capabilities of its ISO/IEC 17025 (DAkkS) accredited calibration laboratory. We are pleased to announce that extended wavelength ranges, reduced measurement uncertainties, and new measurement quantities are now available to our customers and partners for precise optical calibrations.

As a leading manufacturer in optical radiation measurement, we continue to deliver top-tier calibration services directly from the source—ensuring seamless traceability to national standards.

Key Updates at a Glance

1. Spectral Sensitivity of Photodiodes

– Extended Wavelength Range: Now covering 250 nm to 1800 nm.

– Enhanced Accuracy: Reduced measurement uncertainty for even more reliable results.

2. Spectral Irradiance of Light Sources

– Accredited calibration for a wide variety of light sources (e.g., LEDs, Xenon lamps, etc.).

– Wavelength Range: 280 nm to 1050 nm.

3. Spectroradiometers

– Wavelength Calibration: Coverage from 190 nm to 2500 nm.

– Spectral Irradiance: Accredited calibration from 280 nm to 1050 nm.

4. Spectral Radiant Power of Light Sources

– Calibration from 300 nm to 1100 nm.

– Suitable for various illuminants such as halogen lamps, LEDs, and other light sources.

5. Luminous Flux of Light Sources

– Accredited determination of total luminous flux for various light sources and luminaires.

6. Responsivity / Luminous Flux of Detectors

– Precise calibration of integrating sphere detectors equipped with photometric detectors.

Highest Quality for Your Quality Management and Audit Requirements

With these expanded capabilities, we support our global customers in effortlessly meeting the stringent requirements of modern quality management systems (e.g., IATF 16949, ISO 9001, etc.). With this next step, we are also further continuing our motto "enabling accuracy".

A complete overview of the capabilities and specifications of our accredited calibration laboratory can be found here: https://www.gigahertz-optik.com/en-us/about-us/calibration-laboratory/