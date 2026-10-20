Tucsen Presents Semiconductor Inspection Imaging Solutions at SEDEX 2026

Where resolution and coverage matter more than raw line rate, the Libra series of large-format industrial cameras takes over. The recently introduced Libra 27105 pairs a 105 MP sony sensor with a 39.7 mm (2.5″) optical format and runs at 112 fps at full resolution. Imaging more area per frame cuts the amount of stitching a system has to perform, which matters for high-speed AOI, defect review, and inspection workflows built around AI -based defect classification.

Offering both architectures lets equipment makers and system integrators choose per stage. A wafer scanner and a packaging AOI station rarely place the same demands on a camera, and treating them as one problem usually forces a compromise somewhere in the image chain.

Imaging Where Visible Light and Ambient Pressure Are Not Options

Certain inspection and metrology processes fall outside the capabilities of standard visible light cameras. To address these applications, Tucsen has developed the Dhyana XF and XV series—vacuum-compatible sCMOS cameras designed specifically for the direct detection of soft X-ray and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) photons within high-vacuum chambers.

Both series utilize back illuminated sensors with high quantum efficiency and are designed to operate in vacuum environments down to 10⁻⁷ Pa. They are widely used in technical fields such as EUV inspection. Tucsen’s semiconductor product portfolio spans from conventional optical inspection to metrology and inspection tasks that must be performed in a vacuum or outside the visible light spectrum.

From Technology Development to Reliable Product Delivery

Behind the products sits Tucsen’s own engineering and manufacturing. Teams covering optics, electronics, mechanics, computing and software work from stated application requirements, with FPGA-based architectures, in-house SDK development, standardized interfaces and production-level integration handled internally.

Manufacturing runs across more than 10,000 square meters, including Class 100 and Class 1,000 cleanrooms and flexible production lines. Standardized processes in production, testing and quality control are what let a camera shipped this quarter behave like the one a customer qualified last year — a consideration that tends to outweigh any single datasheet number once a tool goes into a fab.