Pembroke Instruments Introduces the NIT SenS 640G-STE2: A TE-Cooled VGA SWIR Camera Built for Open GigE Vision Integration

San Francisco, CA October 15, 2026 — Pembroke Instruments, LLC today announced availability of the WiDy SenS 640G-STE2 a thermoelectrically cooled VGA shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera with a native GigE Vision interface. Because the camera is fully compliant with the GigE Vision standard, engineers can bring high-performance SWIR imaging into existing machine vision systems using the third-party acquisition and image-processing software they already rely on.

The SenS 640G-STE2 pairs NIT's 640 × 512 InGaAs sensor, with 15 µm pixels and 0.9–1.7 µm spectral response, with onboard image processing and a standard RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet connection. The result is a SWIR camera that behaves like any other GigE Vision device on the network, with no proprietary frame grabber or custom drivers required.

Open Standards, Your Choice of Software

GigE Vision compliance gives integrators freedom. The SenS 640G-STE2 can be discovered, configured and streamed from third-party GigE Vision-compatible software packages and libraries, so SWIR can be added to an inspection line or test station without rewriting the software stack or retraining operators.

For users who prefer a turnkey path, the camera is also fully supported by NIT's own tools:

• NITVision — NIT's camera control and acquisition application for configuration, live viewing and image capture.

• NIT SDK — a software development kit for building custom applications and embedding camera control directly into OEM and research software.

"Many of our customers have years invested in a GigE Vision software environment," said Dr. Leslie M. Tack, CTO at Pembroke Instruments. "The SenS 640G-STE2 lets them add cooled SWIR imaging to that environment on day one, while NITVision and the SDK remain available for teams that want NIT's native tools."

This flexibility makes the camera equally suited to system integrators standardizing on GigE Vision across many cameras, laboratories that need quick results in NITVision, and OEMs developing dedicated applications with the SDK.

Cooled SWIR Performance with Exceptional Dynamic Range

At the heart of the camera is NIT's NSC1601T-SI InGaAs sensor, delivering quantum efficiency above 70% across the SWIR band. Integrated thermoelectric cooling (TEC) can be switched on or off, balancing low-noise performance against power draw.

The sensor offers three response modes to match the scene. CTIA high gain provides 50 e- read noise for low-light work, while CTIA low gain extends well capacity beyond 380 Ke-. NIT's logarithmic mode delivers up to 120 dB of dynamic range, capturing bright laser spots and dark backgrounds in the same frame without saturation.

Exposure times run from 10 µs to 1 s, and region-of-interest readout down to 16 × 16 pixels supports faster frame rates on targeted areas. LVTTL trigger input and output with selectable delay make synchronization with illumination, motion stages and other cameras straightforward.

Built for Industrial and Scientific Applications

With a compact 46 × 46 mm footprint, weight under 215 g, native C-mount and an operating range of −40 °C to +65 °C, the SenS 640G-STE2 integrates easily into production equipment and harsh environments. Typical applications include:

Industrial machine vision — moisture detection, sorting and inspection using SWIR contrast invisible to visible cameras.

Semiconductor inspection — imaging through silicon wafers and dies.

Laser beam profiling — visualizing and characterizing SWIR lasers, aided by the wide dynamic range of the logarithmic mode.

SWIR microscopy — microscope-based imaging of semiconductors and advanced materials.

Key Specifications

Feature SenS 640G-STE2 Interface GigE Vision, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Software Third-party GigE Vision software; NITVision; NIT SDK Sensor NSC1601T-SI InGaAs, 640 × 512, 15 µm pitch Spectral response 0.9–1.7 µm Response modes Linear CTIA (high/low gain), logarithmic Dynamic range Up to 120 dB (log mode) ADC 14-bit Exposure 10 µs to 1 s Cooling TEC, on/off selectable Power 5–12 V (12 V nominal); <6.6 W with TEC on Operating temperature −40 °C to +65 °C Lens mount C-mount

Availability

The SenS 640G-STE2 is available now through Pembroke Instruments. Pembroke's applications engineers can help select optics, illumination, accessories and software, and confirm integration with specific GigE Vision software packages. To request pricing or an engineering recommendation, visit pembrokeinstruments.com or contact [EMAIL / PHONE].

About Pembroke Instruments

Pembroke Instruments supplies scientific and industrial cameras, SWIR imaging systems and optical instrumentation, and supports customers with application engineering and system integration.