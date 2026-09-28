Kron Technologies Introduces the Chronos Q12 High-Speed Camera - Built for high-frame-rate performance at standard resolutions

Burnaby, British Columbia, September 28, 2026 - Kron Technologies Inc., a leading innovator in high-speed imaging technology, announced the launch of the Chronos Q12 , a high-performance high-speed camera designed for applications where capturing the right moment with the right level of detail is critical.

Combining high-speed performance with high-resolution imaging, the Chronos Q12 captures over 2,313 frames per second (FPS) at its native 2560 × 2016 resolution and reaches up to 29,515 FPS at reduced resolutions. This combination of speed and resolution gives users greater flexibility to select the balance of frame rate, resolution, and image detail best suited to their application.

Designed for researchers, engineers, scientists, industrial professionals, and creative teams, the Chronos Q12 enables users to capture, analyze, and better understand events that happen too quickly to observe with conventional imaging systems. From scientific experimentation and engineering analysis to industrial troubleshooting and creative slow-motion production, the Q12 provides the performance needed to reveal critical moments in greater detail.

Why Chronos Q12?

Optimized for high-frame-rate performance, the Chronos Q12 delivers higher frame rates at standard resolutions, allowing users to capture more frames of fast-moving events without significantly reducing image resolution. This enables researchers, engineers, creatives, and technical users to record greater detail and analyze rapid motion more precisely, making it easier to identify critical moments that may otherwise be missed.

High-speed imaging often involves a trade-off between frame rate and resolution. For researchers documenting an experiment, engineers diagnosing a mechanical failure, or production teams capturing a slow-motion shot, that trade-off can mean missing the detail that actually explains what happened or losing important information. The Q12's range of resolutions and frame rates is designed to give users greater flexibility to select the right balance of speed and image detail for their application.

Key Features

Resolution and frame rates: The Q12 delivers high frame rates across standard resolutions, including:

2560 × 2016 @ 2,313 FPS



2560 × 1440 @ 3,116 FPS



1920 × 1080 @ 5,148 FPS



1536 × 864 @ 7,471 FPS

At reduced resolutions, the Q12 can achieve maximum frame rates of up to 29,515 FPS, giving users flexibility to balance resolution and temporal resolution based on the requirements of their shot or test.

RAW or compressed saving: Users can record RAW footage for full post-production control, or compressed footage to reduce file size and simplify storage and review, useful for teams running frequent tests or long recording sessions.

8-bit, 10-bit, 12-bit user-selectable modes: Bit depth is adjustable, giving users the flexibility to trade tonal precision for higher recording frame rates when their test requires it.

Lens mount compatibility: The Q12 supports C-mount, E-mount, F-mount, EF-mount, PL-Mount, and MFT-mount lenses, so users can shoot with existing lens inventories rather than standardizing on a single passive mount.

Field-ready design: A compact body and 5-inch touchscreen support straightforward on-site setup and monitoring without a separate laptop or monitor, and the housing is built to withstand repeated use outside a controlled studio, making it easier to configure high-speed footage in the field or lab.

Chronos Q12 Launch Video - https://youtu.be/ChbSo83y1qs

Availability

The Chronos Q12 is available to purchase now, with pricing starting at $19,995 USD for the 64GB configuration and $21,995 USD for the 128GB configuration. Full specifications and ordering information are available on the Chronos Q12 product page at krontech.ca .

About Kron Technologies Inc.

Kron Technologies Inc. is a Canadian high-speed imaging system design and manufacturing company located in the heart of the Greater Vancouver Area (British Columbia). Kron Technologies Inc. was founded by David Kronstein on the premise of making high-speed imaging accessible to everyone.

A decade of research, engineering, and product development culminated in a successful Kickstarter campaign and the launch of the Chronos 1.4 high-speed camera. Since then, Kron Technologies has continued to advance the Chronos product line with a focus on delivering capable, versatile high-speed imaging systems for researchers, engineers, educators, industrial users, and creative professionals around the world.

Today, Kron Technologies remains committed to making high-speed imaging more accessible by combining performance, practical functionality, and value, giving more people the tools to capture, analyze, and understand events that happen too quickly for the human eye to see.

For more information, please visit www.krontech.ca or follow Kron Technologies on Facebook and LinkedIn. For Instagram, YouTube, and X, please follow @chronoscameras.

Availability and other specifications are subject to change without notice.