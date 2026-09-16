IDS at VISION 2026: Trends. Innovations. Future

IDS Imaging Development Systems will showcase new camera platforms, technologies, and innovation projects for industrial image processing at VISION 2026 (Messe Stuttgart, October 6 to 8) at booth 8C60. Under the theme “Trends. Innovations. Future,” the trade fair appearance includes uEye camera platforms, event-based image processing, 3D vision systems, as well as AI and embedded vision technologies.

“Computer vision must do more today than just reliably capture images. What is crucial is how quickly and easily image processing moves from an idea to a concrete application – and how well cameras, software, and AI functions can be integrated into existing systems. This is exactly what we align our product strategy with: IDS offers industrial cameras and computer vision components that users can flexibly combine into their own solutions. Instead of turnkey systems, we focus on modular hardware and software with high quality, long-term availability, technological standards, and comprehensive support – right up to customer-specific customizations. Being close to customers and partners is essential: Requirements from real-world applications feed directly into our development process, helping to improve existing products, expand our portfolio, and bring innovations to industrial applications more quickly. At VISION 2026, we will demonstrate how IDS continues to advance machine vision, from traditional industrial cameras to computer vision components with integrated AI,” explains Jan Hartmann, Managing Partner at IDS.



Product and technology innovations for VISION 2026

IDS Imaging Development Systems has been developing industrial cameras and computer vision components for industrial and non-industrial applications for almost 30 years. The focus of this year's trade fair presence is on new uEye vision camera platforms, which serve as the technological basis for upcoming 2D industrial camera series. They are designed for higher performance, simple integration, and long-term availability.



Another focus area is event-based imaging. Together with Prophesee, IDS provides insight into further developments in the field of event-based cameras. The technology is particularly suitable for highly dynamic applications such as drones, AGVs, and autonomous systems, for example for object recognition, tracking, or safe navigation.

In the field of 3D vision, the company is presenting news regarding the 3D ToF camera Nion, including a new RGB set for synchronized image acquisition that merges color and depth data. In addition, IDS will showcase a new version of the Ensenso N Series active stereo vision system for precise and robust 3D data acquisition in robotics, bin picking, and metrology.



AI cameras and embedded vision systems are also part of the technology roadmap. IDS is expanding the uEye Live series of monitoring cameras with streaming and recording capabilities to include AI-enabled models, enabling AI-powered image processing on-the-edge. High-performance neural networks from our partner DENKweit perform tasks such as fast object and position detection, precise parcel handling and efficient code reading.

Insight into innovation projects

As a key innovation project, IDS is presenting the “GMSL Multi-Camera Vision System.” It demonstrates how intelligent embedded vision processes and combines images from multiple cameras with integrated ISPs and SoCs directly within the system, before transmitting the resulting data via a single GMSL cable. This reduces latency and data load in favor of a reliable basis for your own projects with distributed GMSL cameras, especially in mobile applications.



Another project demonstrates active focus control fully integrated into the camera, where control and feedback occur directly via the software. The robust hardware is suitable for demanding applications in logistics, autonomous systems, and retail.



For vegetation analysis, IDS is showing an NDVI camera that combines multispectral imaging with high-resolution color imaging. It makes the health status of plants visible and provides reliable NDVI (Normalized Difference Vegetation Index) values, with which planning and resource allocation in agriculture can be specifically improved.



VISION Makeathon 2026

At the VISION Makeathon 2026, tangible prototypes are created from ideas: Interdisciplinary teams develop practical solutions for current image processing challenges within one day. IDS contributes as a project company with its own challenge, technology, and expert know-how.



VISION, the world's leading trade fair for image processing, will take place October 6–8 at Messe Stuttgart.



Further information: https://www.ids-imaging.us/vision-2026.html