Pembroke Instruments Launches IRSX Series Smart Thermal Cameras

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Pembroke Instruments, LLC
Pembroke Instruments, LLC announced the availability of its IRSX Series smart thermal cameras, a fixed-mount thermal imaging platform designed for predictive maintenance, process monitoring, electronics and PCB inspection, battery manufacturing, and high-temperature furnace and process environments. Full technical details on the platform are available on Pembroke's industrial thermal imaging page.
The IRSX series comprises two models — the IRSX-I640 and IRSX-I336 — built around the same rugged, self-contained smart-camera architecture but offering different sensor resolutions to match application needs. The IRSX-I640 features a 640 × 512 pixel LWIR microbolometer, while the IRSX-I336 offers a more compact, cost-effective 336 × 256 pixel sensor; both share a 17 × 17 μm pixel pitch and an IP67-rated, 55 × 55 × 77 mm enclosure weighing 270 g without lens.
Unlike conventional thermal cameras that simply output a video stream, IRSX cameras include onboard processing, browser-based configuration, and industrial connectivity, allowing each unit to measure, analyze, trigger alarms, and communicate results directly to control systems without requiring a dedicated PC at the inspection point.
Typical applications include:
- Predictive maintenance for motors, bearings, and electrical panels
- Process monitoring for plastics, glass, and composite manufacturing
- Electronics and PCB thermal failure analysis
- Battery electrode, weld, and thermal runaway monitoring
- Furnace, kiln, and high-temperature metal processing
- Scientific and materials research
A full breakdown of these use cases is available on Pembroke's Thermal Camera Applications page.
Both models support a standard measurement range of -40 °C to +550 °C, with a high-temperature option extending to +1200 °C using an ND filter, and measurement accuracy of ±2 °C or ±2% of reading. Lens options range from 7.5 mm to 100 mm on the IRSX-I640 and 4 mm to 100 mm on the IRSX-I336, with zoom options available on request. Frame rates reach up to 30 Hz on the IRSX-I640 and up to 60 Hz on the IRSX-I336.
The cameras support GigE Vision/GenICam, Modbus TCP, REST API/OpenAPI, and Profinet interfaces, along with digital I/O, allowing thermal measurement data to be integrated directly into PLCs, MES/SCADA systems, and factory dashboards. Software tools include the AT SolutionPackage, cxSDK for C/C++/Python development, a Camera Simulator for offline integration testing, and the SmartProcessing App, which applies live pass/fail rules and can trigger cooling, shutdown, or PLC signaling when temperatures drift outside defined limits.
Pembroke Instruments can configure IRSX camera systems around a customer's target size, working distance, temperature range, and factory integration requirements. The company also offers a dedicated thermal microscope platform for applications requiring spatial resolution approaching 20 μm.
For more information about the IRSX Series thermal cameras, visit: https://pembrokeinstruments.com/
Media Contact
Pembroke Instruments, LLC, San Francisco, California — https://pembrokeinstruments.com/contact-us/