Pembroke Instruments Launches IRSX Series Smart Thermal Cameras

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Pembroke Instruments, LLC

Pembroke Instruments, LLC announced the availability of its IRSX Series smart thermal cameras, a fixed-mount thermal imaging platform designed for predictive maintenance, process monitoring, electronics and PCB inspection, battery manufacturing, and high-temperature furnace and process environments. Full technical details on the platform are available on Pembroke's industrial thermal imaging page.



The IRSX series comprises two models — the IRSX-I640 and IRSX-I336 — built around the same rugged, self-contained smart-camera architecture but offering different sensor resolutions to match application needs. The IRSX-I640 features a 640 × 512 pixel LWIR microbolometer, while the IRSX-I336 offers a more compact, cost-effective 336 × 256 pixel sensor; both share a 17 × 17 μm pixel pitch and an IP67-rated, 55 × 55 × 77 mm enclosure weighing 270 g without lens.

Unlike conventional thermal cameras that simply output a video stream, IRSX cameras include onboard processing, browser-based configuration, and industrial connectivity, allowing each unit to measure, analyze, trigger alarms, and communicate results directly to control systems without requiring a dedicated PC at the inspection point.

Typical applications include:

Predictive maintenance for motors, bearings, and electrical panels

Process monitoring for plastics, glass, and composite manufacturing

Electronics and PCB thermal failure analysis

Battery electrode, weld, and thermal runaway monitoring

Furnace, kiln, and high-temperature metal processing

Scientific and materials research

A full breakdown of these use cases is available on Pembroke's Thermal Camera Applications page.



Both models support a standard measurement range of -40 °C to +550 °C, with a high-temperature option extending to +1200 °C using an ND filter, and measurement accuracy of ±2 °C or ±2% of reading. Lens options range from 7.5 mm to 100 mm on the IRSX-I640 and 4 mm to 100 mm on the IRSX-I336, with zoom options available on request. Frame rates reach up to 30 Hz on the IRSX-I640 and up to 60 Hz on the IRSX-I336.



The cameras support GigE Vision/GenICam, Modbus TCP, REST API/OpenAPI, and Profinet interfaces, along with digital I/O, allowing thermal measurement data to be integrated directly into PLCs, MES/SCADA systems, and factory dashboards. Software tools include the AT SolutionPackage, cxSDK for C/C++/Python development, a Camera Simulator for offline integration testing, and the SmartProcessing App, which applies live pass/fail rules and can trigger cooling, shutdown, or PLC signaling when temperatures drift outside defined limits.

Pembroke Instruments can configure IRSX camera systems around a customer's target size, working distance, temperature range, and factory integration requirements. The company also offers a dedicated thermal microscope platform for applications requiring spatial resolution approaching 20 μm.



For more information about the IRSX Series thermal cameras, visit: https://pembrokeinstruments.com/

Media Contact

Pembroke Instruments, LLC, San Francisco, California — https://pembrokeinstruments.com/contact-us/