LYNRED unveils DRACO MW SL, its new SXGA MWIR detector optimized for land and Counter-UAV systems

DRACO MW SL combines SXGA 1280x1024 resolution and 7.5µm

pixel pitch, T2SL technology and operation across the full MWIR

spectral band (3.7-4.8 µm), delivering high image stability,

enhanced sensitivity and long operational lifetime in a compact

design. The solution will be showcased at the Eurosatory 2026

trade show, June 15-19 (Booth C155)

Grenoble, France, June 15, 2026 - As modern defense operations increasingly rely on drones and autonomous systems, infrared imaging technologies are facing growing performance expectations. Optronic cameras on vehicles and counter-UAS systems must operate efficiently in highly constrained environments while ensuring long-range detection

and identification capabilities, including in degraded visibility conditions such as smoke, haze or total darkness. At the same time, system integrators are seeking lighter, more compact and lower-power solutions capable of simplifying deployment and integration.

These evolving operational requirements are driving strong demand for advanced thermal imaging solutions, particularly within the rapidly expanding Counter-UAS market. According to recent market estimates, the global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 8.4 billion by 2029, representing a CAGR of 34%.

To address this demand, LYNRED, a global leader in infrared imaging technologies, announces the launch of DRACO MW SL, a new cooled infrared detector designed for next-generation defense and surveillance systems. The detector delivers the same image stability and spectral bandwidth as LYNRED’s ARGO SL detector, launched last April, while

introducing a SXGA higher-definition and a 7.5µm pixel pitch.

A new generation of high-definition MWIR imaging

Built on LYNRED’s advanced T2SL technology, DRACO MW SL operates at a temperature of 130 Kelvin, enabling Size, Weight and Power (SWAP) operation with no compromise on image quality and range performance. The detector combines high sensitivity, extended lifetime and compact integration within a single architecture optimized for high-performance defense applications.

DRACO MW SL is also embedded in LYNRED’s PlugUp

TM platform, which standardizes interfaces and streamlines integration of cooled detectors. This approach simplifies product

integration into OEM cameras, shortens time to market and enhances overall system reliability, thanks to the use of a split linear cooler. By adding DRACO MW SL to a family that already includes GALATEA SL, EOLE, SEEGNUS SL and ARGO SL, LYNRED enables manufacturers to have a common design and architecture for a family of products aimed at different market segments and performance levels.

DRACO MW SL offers several key technical features, including:

SXGA 1280x1024 resolution with a 7.5µm pixel pitch

Full MWIR spectral coverage (3.7-4.8 µm)

60 Hz frame rate

High Operating Temperature (HOT) capability at 130 K

T2SL infrared technology

The introduction of SXGA resolution enables significant improvements in detection, recognition and identification (DRI) performance while also providing a wider field of view. This characteristic is particularly valuable for counter-drone operations, where systems must simultaneously monitor both ground and aerial threats across large observation areas.

Unlike previous MWIR solutions limited to narrower spectral ranges, DRACO MW SL operates across the full MWIR band, improving performance in photon-limited environments such as cold or humid conditions.

“Thanks to the availability of DRACO SL, our customer will upgrade easily their existing full MWIR band solutions while benefiting at the same time of High definition format, longer product lifetime and enhanced image quality” said Pierre Jenouvrier, Director of the Cooled Products Business Unit at LYNRED.

By adding DRACO MW SL to its portfolio, LYNRED now offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive ranges of infrared technologies, including T2SL, IGn, InGaAs, MCT and bolometer solutions, enabling customers to select the most suitable technology for their operational constraints and mission requirements.

About LYNRED

LYNRED, alongside its subsidiaries LYNRED USA, and New Imaging Technologies (NIT), is a global leader in designing and manufacturing high quality infrared technologies for aerospace, defense and commercial markets. It has a vast portfolio of infrared sensors that

covers the entire electromagnetic spectrum from near to very far infrared. Its products are at the center of multiple military programs and applications and are key components in many top brands in commercial thermal imaging equipment sold across Europe, Asia and North America. LYNRED is the leading European manufacturer for IR detectors deployed in space.

www.lynred.com

Press contact

Virginie Raison - Oxygen

+33 6 65 27 33 52

[email protected]