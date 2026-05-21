Compact CXP-12 Line Scan Cameras Seamlessly Deliver 3D Data and Color Information in a Single Acquisition

Konstanz, Germany, May 21, 2026 — Allied Vision today announced the 3DPIXA evo compact CXP, a series of high-performance line scan 3D stereo cameras that fuse GPU-accelerated stereo algorithms with high-resolution 2D color imaging for simultaneous 3D depth map data and RGB output in machine vision inspection. Available in 8µm, 10µm, and 12µm pixel pitch configurations, the new cameras offer the right balance of spatial resolution and light sensitivity for virtually any line scan vision requirement — super-charged by the CoaXPress high-speed interface. 3DPIXA evo compact CXP cameras are built around a tri-linear color line scan CMOS sensor. All three models deliver a 3 × 8-bit color data format alongside full 3D point cloud data in a single pass, enabling micron-level detection of geometric inconsistencies like dents or deviations in 3D height, width or depth, as well as part placement errors, misaligned pins, or surface defects including scratches, tears, holes and warping. The series is particularly suited for demanding surface inspection tasks in the electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries. Its compact design delivers full performance in space-constrained environments while supporting scanning widths up to 75mm for high-resolution inline measurement. With a maximum tri-linear line rate of 68 kHz across the entire family, every model captures the full surface detail of fast-moving targets without creating workflow bottlenecks. The camera's 4-lane CXP-12 interface is the latest and highest-bandwidth generation of the CoaXPress standard, providing up to 50 Gbit/s aggregate throughput over coaxial cabling. The micro-BNC digital interface keeps the camera form factor lean while sustaining the data rates that multi-gigapixel inspection lines demand. Engineering the Optimal Balance Pixel pitch separates the three models, and it is precisely that variable that determines suitability for a given inspection task: 3DPIXA evo compact 8µm CXP: Delivers the highest precision with 8 µm/pixel optical resolution, 36 mm field of view, ~4,500 measurement points, 2.25 µm height resolution, and 1.32 mm height range, making it ideal for fine-detail inspection of small parts where maximum accuracy is critical.

3DPIXA evo compact 10µm CXP: Offers a balanced performance with 10 µm/pixel optical resolution, 56 mm field of view, ~5,600 measurement points, 3.22 µm height resolution, and 1.89 mm height range, providing a versatile middle ground for many inline 3D and color applications.

3DPIXA evo compact 12µm CXP: Provides the widest coverage with 12 µm/pixel optical resolution, 75 mm field of view, ~6,250 measurement points, 4.35 µm height resolution, and 2.55 mm height range, so it is suited for larger objects or higher-speed scanning where slightly coarser resolution is acceptable. Operators and system integrators gain full command of the imaging pipeline through manual exposure modes, auto/manual gain control, auto/manual white balance, and multiple trigger and sync modes. Integration is accelerated by the Allied Vision 3D API, a comprehensive, easy-to-use SDK designed to get systems from start to deployment in the shortest possible time. An IP50 environmental rating ensures reliable operation in the particulate-laden environments common to industrial production floors. For applications demanding wider scan coverage or higher dimensional accuracy, all three models are available in a dual format, extending scanning widths and measurement precision to meet the exacting requirements of electronics and semiconductor inspection. For technical specifications, integration resources, and the Allied Vision 3D API, visit www.alliedvision.com.