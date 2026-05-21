Pembroke Instruments, LLC announced the availability of its integrated Thermal Imaging Microscope platform designed for electronics testing, semiconductor failure analysis, PCB inspection, solar cell evaluation, battery analysis, and advanced materials research.

The thermal microscope system combines a high-definition 640 × 512 LWIR thermal imaging camera with microscope optics, precision mounting hardware, sample translation stages, and radiometric analysis software to provide non-contact thermal characterization of microscopic features and localized heating effects.

The system is designed for engineers and researchers who require quantitative thermal measurement of electronic devices, semiconductor packages, integrated circuits, coatings, photonics devices, and advanced materials. Unlike conventional optical microscopes, the thermal imaging microscope maps temperature distribution directly across the sample, allowing users to identify hot spots, leakage paths, thermal defects, power dissipation issues, and localized heating behavior.

Typical applications include:

PCB and electronics testing

Semiconductor device failure analysis

Solar cell and photovoltaic inspection

Battery and power electronics evaluation

Materials and coatings research

Photonics and laser-induced heating analysis

The standard configuration includes a 50 mm macro lens and can achieve spatial resolution approaching 20 µm for PCB and IC-level thermal analysis depending on optics and working distance. The platform supports full radiometric video recording and synchronized temperature, voltage, and current measurements for quantitative engineering analysis and troubleshooting workflows. Pembroke Instruments can configure complete thermal microscope solutions around the customer’s field-of-view, working distance, sample size, and spatial resolution requirements. The platform may also be adapted for integration into existing laboratory stages or research systems.

The thermal microscope system supports temperature measurements from -20°C to +550°C and is designed for both R&D and industrial analysis applications.

For more information about the Thermal Imaging Microscope platform, visit: https://pembrokeinstruments.com/

Media Contact: Pembroke Instruments, LLC San Francisco, California https://pembrokeinstruments.com/contact-us/