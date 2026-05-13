NHanced Semiconductors & the University of Florida to Present on Hybrid Bonding Reliability at the 2026 Electronic Components & Technology Conference in Orlando

The paper will present a predictive model to address hybrid bonding challenges (bonding via gaps, misalignment, and interfacial delamination) by integrating pre-bond inspection and post-bond analysis to enable warpage mapping, defect correlation, and yield prediction for advanced 3D integration

ORLANDO, FL (May 12, 2026) – At the upcoming 2026 Electronic Components & Technology Conference (ECTC), NHanced Semiconductors vice-president Dr. Charles Woychik and Dr. Navid Asadizanjani’s team from the Florida Semiconductor Institute at the University of Florida, will present a technical presentation detailing a new predictive reliability model for hybrid bonding that integrates pre-bonding inspection using shadow moiré interferometry and post-bonding SEM imaging designed to increase bonding yields and alignment accuracy while improving overall process control for high density 3D integration and heterogeneous packaging architectures.

As semiconductors continue to scale toward finer interconnect pitches and ultra-thin dies, hybrid bonding has emerged as a critical enabling technology for advanced 3D integration, including chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS). Wafer-to-wafer (W2W) and die-to-wafer (D2W) hybrid bonding deliver high density vertical interconnects and low-resistance signal paths required for AI and high-performance computing applications. However, at sub-micron dimensions, new challenges with reliability and interfacial defects have arisen, including wafer warpage, stress-induced deformation, and misalignment between bonding layers, as well as differences in material properties. Thus, a comprehensive understanding of these defects is critical to ensure bonding yields and long-term reliability.

In the presentation, Woychik and Asadizanjani’s team will detail a novel predictive metrology workflow that starts with pre-bonding inspection using shadow moiré interferometry, a non-contact optical method that has been employed to provide full-field warpage maps within seconds, enabling the detection of curvature and uniformity deviations before bonding. To visualize defects post-hybrid bonding, SEM imaging is employed using prepared samples treated with hydrofluoric acid (HF) etching and coated with a thin layer of silver-palladium to ensure clear and stable visualization of interfacial regions while minimizing charging artifacts.

This optimized cross-section approach effectively exposes regions of interest, allowing clear visualization of voids, delamination, and interfacial defects through SEM imaging. These combined methods enable the development of predictive, data-driven algorithms that correlate pre-bond warpage profiles with post-bond interfacial integrity and defect formation. This approach will establish a predictive reliability model to enhance bonding yield, alignment accuracy, and process control in high-density 3D integration.

The 2026 Electronic Components & Technology Conference will be held May 26 - 29, 2026 at the JW Marriott & Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL. Now in its 76th year, ECTC is the premier international event for semiconductor packaging, components, and microelectronic systems, bringing together more than 2,000 scientists and engineers for an exchange of technical information and breakthrough research. ECTC features an extensive program of more than 450 papers in 41 technical sessions, including five interactive presentations; 12 special sessions on selected topics; a series of 16 CEU-approved professional development opportunities; and more than 130 exhibits representing industry-leading product and service companies from around the world.

Image – Left: Dr. Charles Woychik, VP of Business Development. Right: Dr. Navid Asadizanjani, Associate Professor at University of Florida

About NHanced Semiconductors, Inc.

Based in the US, NHanced Semiconductors is the world’s first pure-play advanced packaging foundry, specializing in leading-edge BEoL semiconductor technologies. Its capabilities include chiplets, 3D-ICs, silicon interposers, 2.5D, additive silicon manufacturing, photonics, microfluidics, and other innovative technologies. The foundry works with both standard and non-standard substrates, III‑V compound semiconductors, and many specialized materials.

Headquartered in Illinois, NHanced has a development and manufacturing facility near Research Triangle Park, NC, performing small volume manufacturing, in-house process development, and customer prototyping, and an advanced packaging and assembly facility in Odon, IN. For more information, please visit: https://nhanced-semi.com/

About Florida Semiconductor Institute at University of Florida

The Florida Semiconductor Institute (FSI) serves as a statewide hub at University of Florida, coordinating R&D, workforce initiatives, and the broader semiconductor ecosystem throughout the state. Florida has the 5th largest semiconductor workforce, and aims to catalyze 10,000 new high-wage jobs to further expand opportunities for Floridians and Florida-based businesses.



About the Electronic Components & Technology Conference

ECTC began in 1950 as the Symposium on Improved Quality Electronic Components, held at the U.S. Department of the Interior and sponsored by the former American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE), Institute of Radio Engineers (IRE), and Electronic Industries Association (EIA). In succeeding years, the conference has evolved in many ways, with various name changes, technical programs aligned with evolving electronics technologies, different locations and co-sponsors. Today, the ECTC conference serves as a global platform for exploring leading-edge advancements in microelectronic packaging and component technologies, fostering innovation, and addressing industry challenges.

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