Warrendale, PA – [February 12, 2026] – Optotherm, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of infrared imaging components and systems, released the MW640-15, a high-sensitivity MWIR thermal imaging camera designed for front and backside IC failure analysis, lock-in thermography, and microscopic temperature measurement.



Unlike standard MWIR imaging systems, the MW640-15 features NETD <20 mK sensitivity, reducing lock-in thermography test time, while its high spatial resolution enables discrimination of IC features down to 1 μm. The camera includes a 640 x 512 15 µm pitch MCT detector cooled to 80 K using a Stirling engine. Frame rates of 115 Hz (full frame) and 1,550 Hz (windowed) allow analysis of thermal behavior in active IC devices.



Applications include hot spot detection <0.0001 °C, junction temperature measurement, and semiconductor device transient analysis. The MW640-15 can be used standalone or integrated into a turn-key Optotherm Sentris system.



“We developed the MW640-15 for failure analysis engineers who require high spatial resolution and measurement sensitivity, and the ability to perform IC backside analysis,” said Rich Barton, president and technical director at Optotherm, Inc.



Additional technical information and application details can be found at https://www.optotherm.com/shop/pn0773-mw640-15-mwir-camera-1933, or by contacting Optotherm directly.