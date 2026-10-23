New Prima Power BCe Core: panel bending technology made accessible without compromise

Designed and built in Italy, the new BCe Core combines performance, simplicity and robot-ready flexibility at an accessible price, without compromising engineering quality, ease of use or integration capabilities.

Hannover, 20 October 2026 – Prima Power launches BCe Core, a new servo-electric panel bender that brings the benefits of automatic panel bending within reach of more sheet metal manufacturers. Presented as a world premiere at EuroBLECH 2026, BCe Core introduces a new entry point into Prima Power's panel bending portfolio while preserving the technology, integration capabilities and industrial know-how that have defined the company's approach to panel bending for more than four decades.

Built around the principle that "core values are non-negotiable", BCe Core addresses the growing demand for automation solutions that combine productivity, ease of use and an affordable investment. While making panel bending accessible, it retains the elements that define Prima Power's approach to panel bending: Italian engineering and manufacturing, automated setup, seamless software integration and robot-ready flexibility for future automation upgrades.

Core values are non-negotiable

BCe Core goes beyond the concept of an entry-level machine. Its development was guided by a clear principle: greater accessibility should not mean compromising on the technology and capabilities that matter most. The machine is engineered and built in Italy, incorporates Automatic Tool Change as standard and integrates with Prima Power's software ecosystem, including NC Express BEND and Tulus, ensuring an efficient workflow from programming to production. The intuitive HMI and CAM environments support fast learning and straightforward programming, helping operators become productive quickly.

Efficiency and reliability were also key priorities throughout development. The fully electric design eliminates hydraulic systems, reducing energy consumption and simplifying machine ownership, while automatic lubrication helps minimize maintenance requirements and supports long-term reliability.

Safety remains equally central to the concept, reflecting Prima Power's commitment to delivering automation solutions without shortcuts.

Ready for automation, ready for growth

A key differentiator of BCe Core is its ability to evolve with customer requirements. The machine can operate efficiently as a stand-alone solution while remaining ready for future automation.

At EuroBLECH 2026, Prima Power demonstrates this concept through a compact cut-to-bend manufacturing solution integrating Platino Linear laser cutting, the new Handling and Sorting Robot (HSR), autonomous mobile robots AMRs and a BCe Core 2020 with Robot bending cell. The concept illustrates a scalable path from stand-alone operation to highly integrated production.

Making panel bending accessible

BCe Core is intended for a broad range of manufacturers, including job shops, first-time panel bender buyers, companies currently using conventional press brakes and businesses facing increasing shortages of skilled bending operators. Particularly suited to high-mix production environments, it provides a practical and cost-effective path towards automation, helping manufacturers improve productivity and process consistency while maintaining operational flexibility.

The BCe Core 2020 is capable of automatic positive and negative bends up to 120°, as well as large-radius bending and flattening operations. With a maximum bending length of 2,000 mm and a maximum bending height of 200 mm, it processes mild steel up to 2 mm, stainless steel up to 1.5 mm and aluminium up to 3 mm, making it suitable for applications ranging from electrical enclosures and lockers to HVAC and industrial components.

BCe Core is a new starting point for automatic panel bending, helping manufacturers move beyond manual bending without compromising on what matters today or tomorrow.

Visitors can discover Prima Power’s BCe Core at EuroBLECH 2026, Hall 12, Stand B146.