Forj Medical Expands Global Manufacturing Footprint with New Costa Rica Facility

New nearshore manufacturing center adds advanced production capacity, supply chain flexibility, and operational resilience for medical device OEMs

ST. PAUL, Minn. and SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (Sept. 24, 2026) — Forj Medical, a global medical device Contract Design and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced the opening of its new advanced manufacturing facility in Costa Rica, expanding the company’s global production footprint and nearshore capabilities for medical device OEMs.

Located in the Evolution Free Zone, the nearly 5,000-square-meter facility adds advanced manufacturing capacity to Forj Medical’s global network and is equipped with ISO Class 8 cleanrooms. The site includes automated and manual assembly capabilities for finished medical devices and subassemblies, supporting complex technologies across surgical navigation, electrophysiology, diabetes management, drug delivery, and cardiovascular therapies.

The Costa Rica expansion is designed to give Forj Medical customers greater flexibility in how and where they scale production, while strengthening supply chain resilience and providing a nearshore option for the North American market.

“The opening of this new facility in Costa Rica represents an important milestone in our global manufacturing strategy,” said Ward Sokoloski, chief operations officer of Forj Medical. “Our customers are looking for greater flexibility, capacity, and supply chain resilience as they bring increasingly complex medical technologies to market. Costa Rica expands the options we can provide while giving us access to a highly skilled workforce with deep experience in medical device manufacturing.”

Costa Rica has established itself as a significant global hub for medical technology manufacturing, with more than 100 life sciences companies operating in the country. Its proximity to the U.S. market also offers logistical advantages that can help streamline supply chains and reduce distribution times.

The new site extends Forj Medical’s vertically integrated CDMO model, which is designed to support customers from early product development through manufacturing commercialization and scale-up. By connecting engineering, sourcing, precision manufacturing, and production within a global network, Forj Medical helps OEMs reduce handoffs, manage complexity, and scale programs more efficiently.

“Costa Rica is more than an additional manufacturing location for Forj Medical,” Sokoloski added. “It is an important extension of our integrated global network and gives our customers another strategic option for production while maintaining the quality, engineering rigor, and collaboration they expect from Forj Medical.”

Forj Medical currently operates six manufacturing facilities across North America, Singapore, Indonesia, and now Costa Rica. It currently employs more than 50 people at the Costa Rica location and plans to continue adding positions in engineering, finance, manufacturing, and logistics through the end of 2026 and into 2027.

About Forj Medical

Forj Medical is a vertically integrated contract design and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the medical technology industry. The company offers end-to-end capabilities from concept through commercial scale in system design, microelectronics, precision molding and advanced manufacturing. Headquartered in the heart of Medical Alley in St. Paul, Minnesota, with operations in Singapore, Indonesia and Costa Rica, Forj Medical partners with medical device OEMs to accelerate innovation across key segments including diabetes care, advanced optics, surgical energy, vascular disease, drug delivery and surgical navigation. For more information, visit ForjMedical.com.