NLM Photonics and SilOriX Enter into Joint Development Agreement

Collaboration combines SilOriX’s advanced silicon-organic hybrid modulators with NLM’s Selerion™-HTX electro-optic materials

SEATTLE — September 21, 2026 — NLM Photonics and SilOriX, both leaders in silicon organic hybrid (SOH) photonic solutions, today announced that they have entered into a Joint Development Agreement to advance next-generation photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for high-speed, energy-efficient optical communications.

SilOriX is a spin-out from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), where foundational SOH research included collaboration with the University of Washington and NLM. The partnership builds on those research connections and SilOriX’s experience working with NLM’s materials.

“SilOriX brings expertise in SOH device design as well as firsthand experience with our materials,” said Brad Booth, CEO of NLM Photonics. “This agreement creates a foundation for us to work together on expanding the incorporation of Selerion-HTX in high-speed, energy-efficient optical communications. We’re happy to add SilOriX to the growing ecosystem of companies implementing and building upon NLM's SOH technology, including foundries, PIC design houses, material providers, etc.”

“With our advanced slot-modulator designs and processes, we have demonstrated record-breaking data-rates and proven the SOH technology to be fast, efficient and scalable,” said Adrian Mertens, CEO of SilOriX. “NLM has done an incredible job of demonstrating outstanding material performance and stability, and we look forward to building on our complementary expertise.”