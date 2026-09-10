Laserax takes a majority stake in Germany-based SLCR Lasertechnik GmbH

The strategic partnership strengthens Laserax's position as a global leader in industrial laser solutions, expands its manufacturing footprint and gives customers access to some of the industry's most advanced laser solutions.

QUÉBEC CITY, Canada, September 8, 2026 — Laserax today announced a majority investment in SLCR Lasertechnik GmbH, a German-based manufacturer of specialized laser systems for laser surface treatment.

Driven by a strong commitment to customer success, this move reinforces Laserax's international presence and expands its range of technologies, products, and applications. This broader portfolio is backed by a worldwide network of laser laboratories, ensuring clients have the global infrastructure they need to scale their projects.

This partnership also provides Laserax with European manufacturing capabilities and an experienced, fully integrated local team, enabling the company to be even more responsive to its customer base across Europe.

“Bringing together the expertise of Laserax and SLCR increases our capacity for innovation and gives our customers access to an even broader range of technologies, applications, and know-how. This is exactly the kind of partnership where one plus one equals three: each side brings complementary strengths that let us create more value for our customers around the world,” said Xavier Godmaire, President and CEO of Laserax.

Founded in 1997 and based in Langerwehe, Germany, SLCR Lasertechnik GmbH designs advanced, turnkey laser systems for industrial surface treatment. With more than 25 years of experience and installations in over 15 countries, SLCR brings a proven track record of performance and reliability that will now be available to Laserax customers globally. SLCR will retain its identity, operations, and management team in Germany while leveraging Laserax’s international commercial network to accelerate its growth.

“Over the years, we have developed recognized technologies and built a strong reputation across Germany and Europe. This partnership lets us accelerate our growth, reach new markets, and work with an organization that shares our values and vision for innovation — all while preserving our identity, our expertise, and the close relationships we've built with our loyal customers,” added Olav G. Schulz, Managing Director of SLCR Lasertechnik GmbH.

With SLCR now part of its network, Laserax expands its capacity to meet the rising demand for next-generation manufacturing technologies across the automotive, battery, defense, aerospace, and other industrial sectors, positioning the company to capitalize on this next phase of growth.

About Laserax

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Québec City, Laserax is a global leader in industrial laser solutions. The company designs and manufactures state-of-the-art laser systems that help manufacturers improve productivity and process reliability while making operations more efficient and environmentally responsible. With a global customer base spanning industries from automotive to battery, aerospace, and defense, Laserax delivers advanced laser technology wherever its customers operate.

Website: www.laserax.com

About SLCR

Founded in 1997 in Langerwehe, Germany, SLCR Lasertechnik GmbH is a leader in industrial surface treatment laser systems. The company develops advanced turnkey solutions that help manufacturers achieve more precise, efficient, and durable results. With nearly 30 years of experience and systems installed in more than 15 countries, SLCR supports customers around the globe.

Website: www.slcr.de