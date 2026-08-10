TRUMPF and Cutlite: Strategic Partnership to Expand Laser and Tube Cutting Portfolio

Cutlite will operate under its own brand, continuing with large-format cutting systems and proven service

Ditzingen, Germany / Prato, Italy, August 7, 2026 – TRUMPF, a German high-tech company, and Cutlite, an Italian manufacturer of 2D laser machines, are joining forces and entering a strategic partnership. To this end, TRUMPF is acquiring the business of Cutlite Penta S.p.A. from its ultimate parent company, El.En. S.p.A. With this step, TRUMPF is expanding its offerings for customers in the field of customized, large-format, very high-power laser cutting and oversize tube machines. Cutlite will remain an independent brand with its own manufacturing, sales and service facilities and continue to develop and manufacture custom large-format cutting systems.

Through this partnership, TRUMPF is acquiring an established brand with in-house manufacturing capabilities for custom-built machines. TRUMPF plans to enhance Cutlite’s capabilities, expanding the Group's ability to serve the full spectrum of sheet metal fabrication.

Cutlite represents a well-established, independent manufacturing entity with a strong European identity and market position and the capability to produce bespoke, customer-specific machinery.

By acquiring Cutlite and its established subsidiaries, TRUMPF customers gain access to complementary product portfolios. In turn, Cutlite customers gain easier access to the TRUMPF ecosystem while retaining their trusted Cutlite products and services.

“We are committed to a true partnership with a manufacturing partner that operates successfully in a specialized market, backed by proven expertise, an established brand, and customer trust." says Tom Schneider, CTO at TRUMPF Machine Tools. “This enables us to expand our market presence, leverage combined strengths, and drive industry-leading innovation in fiber laser cutting technology while maintaining the established customer relationships and service quality that define both organizations.”

Andrea Cangioli, Managing Director El.En. S.p.A.: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with TRUMPF, an industrial partner of international standing and recognized technological expertise. We believe this transaction will provide Cutlite Penta with new growth opportunities, enhancing its industrial and technological heritage while preserving its identity. The agreement is based on our conviction that the combination of Cutlite Penta’s longstanding experience and expertise with TRUMPF’s global network can support a further phase of growth and innovation.”

Cutlite has 34 years of experience in high-performance laser cutting systems and specializes in custom-built large-format cutting machines. With very high-power lasers (30-60kW), Cutlite especially offers a wide range of solutions for the replacement of today’s very energy consuming and slow plasma cutting machines. The company develops and manufactures laser cutting machines with about 190 employees in Prato, Italy.

The closing is expected in the second half of 2026 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.