ISI introduces EROS NOVA – Its Next-Generation Very-Very-High-Resolution Intelligence Satellite

New satellite combines advanced imaging capabilities, video and onboard AI to address evolving defense and intelligence requirements

September 08 , 2026, Israel – ImageSat International (TASE: ISI), a global leader in space-based intelligence solutions, today unveiled EROS NOVA, its next-generation Very-Very-High-Resolution (VVHR) Earth observation satellite. Designed to deliver imagery at a native resolution of 25 cm, EROS NOVA will provide an exceptional level of visual detail from space, supporting precise intelligence collection, identification and analysis for defense, intelligence and strategic applications.

EROS NOVA represents the latest evolution of ISI’s satellite portfolio, combining advanced VVHR and SWIR capabilities, video collection, and onboard AI. Designed around the evolving requirements of modern intelligence organizations, the satellite will provide users with a broader range of information from a single space platform.

The integration of visible and SWIR imaging capabilities will expand the range of information available to users and complement the satellite’s VVHR imaging and video capabilities, supporting more comprehensive intelligence collection and analysis.

EROS NOVA will also incorporate onboard AI and advanced processing capabilities, enabling selected data to be processed and analyzed directly in orbit. This approach is designed to prioritize mission-relevant information and shorten the path between satellite collection and the delivery of actionable intelligence.

The satellite will complement ISI’s expanding family of advanced Earth observation platforms, including RUNNER and KNIGHT, providing customers with a diversified portfolio of space-based capabilities that can be tailored to different operational and intelligence requirements.

“EROS NOVA represents the next generation of space-based intelligence, bringing together advanced imaging, multiple sensing capabilities and onboard intelligence in a single satellite platform” said Noam Segal, CEO of ISI. “It is designed to help intelligence organizations extract greater value from every collection and respond more rapidly to evolving operational needs, providing greater flexibility and a faster path from satellite collection to operational insight.”

With EROS NOVA, ISI continues to expand its portfolio of sovereign space and intelligence solutions, integrating advanced satellite platforms, ground infrastructure and AI-driven analytics into an end-to-end intelligence capability.

About ImageSat International (ISI):

ISI (ImageSat International Ltd.) is a global leader in space-based intelligence solutions, delivering end-to-end capabilities across sovereign satellite missions, AI-based analytics platforms, and actionable intelligence services. The company designs, develops, and delivers turnkey space

programs tailored to mission-critical requirements, integrating high-resolution Earth observation satellites with advanced multi-satellite control systems and AI-driven geospatial analytics, enabling customers to establish and operate independent sovereign intelligence capabilities. For more information, visit www.imagesatintl.com.