Pre-aligned beam collimator kits for FSO communication systems

Optical Surfaces Ltd has developed a novel approach for delivering modular large beam collimators – a key component for assembly and testing of Free Space Optical (FSO) communication systems.

FSO communication uses light to transmit data wirelessly through air or space. This cable-free data transmission methodology offers ultra-high bandwidth and enhanced security compared to traditional RF systems. The collimator in an FSO communication system serves as an alignment and testing tool ensuring that the emitted light beam is parallel and optimised. This is crucial for maintaining signal intensity and minimising losses over long distances up to thousands of miles.

Dr Aris Kouris of Optical Surfaces Ltd commented “The design and precise alignment of an FSO communications system is critical for the systems performance, as it directly affects the quality of the transmitted signal and the accuracy of the communications link”.

He added “Traditionally large diameter FSO communication systems have required a large, heavy and expensive reflective beam collimator. Benefiting from a lightweight modular design – our pre-aligned beam collimator kits overcome these shortfalls. The introduction of kinetic mounting on these pre-aligned modules makes assembly of complete large diameter beam collimator systems – faster, more precise and highly reproducible. The high stability, unmatched performance and easy assembly of our modular large diameter beam collimator kits is generating considerable interest throughout the FSO communications community”.

The high stability and performance of these pre-aligned modular beam collimator kits is achieved using a zero-expansion parabolic mirror, manufactured to better than lambda/10 p-v surface accuracy. The off-axis design of Optical Surfaces modular beam collimators produces no central obscuration thereby ensuring highly efficient transmission is obtained. The all-reflecting design of these beam collimators is achromatic and with aluminium / magnesium fluoride coatings can operate from the UV to the infrared without adjustment.

For further information on beam collimator kits for FSO communication systems please contact Optical Surfaces Ltd. on +44-208-668-6126 or [email protected].

Optical Surfaces Ltd has been producing high precision optical components and systems for more than 60 years. The company’s ISO 9001-2015 approved manufacturing workshops and test facilities are deep underground in a series of tunnels excavated in solid chalk where temperature remains constant, and vibration is practically non-existent. With such stable conditions testing, particularly with long path lengths, becomes quantifiable and reliable.