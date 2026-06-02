Markus Bendisch Takes Over as Head of Sales for Gas Process Technology at WITT

Witten, May 2026

WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co. KG is strengthening its sales team: Markus Bendisch has taken on the role of Head of Sales Gas Process Technology.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the expansion and strategic development of the equipment business, as well as for managing the associated sales activities. A particular focus will be on further developing and strengthening the international sales network, including subsidiaries and distribution partners. Sales responsibility was previously held by Managing Director Martin Bender, who will now concentrate more on his broader management duties.

Markus Bendisch brings many years of experience in technical B2B sales and extensive expertise in developing international markets. Most recently, he held a senior position at Bürkert Fluid Control Systems as Director of Corporate Key Account Management, where he was responsible for global business with strategic key accounts as well as the expansion and strategic development of the division. Prior to this, he held various sales and project management roles in the international plant and mechanical engineering sector. As an engineer with additional qualifications in business administration, he combines strong technical expertise with proven sales acumen.

“In Markus Bendisch, we are gaining an experienced leader who will further strengthen our national and international sales business,” says Dr. Richard Benning, Managing Partner at WITT.

More at wittgas.com.