OGP Introduces SmartScope E18 High-Capacity Benchtop Video Measurement System

Compact, fully automatic 3-axis system delivers expanded XY measuring range for manufacturers with limited floor space

Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a leading manufacturer of precision optical and multisensor metrology systems, has introduced SmartScope® E18, a high-capacity benchtop video measurement system that delivers fully automatic 3-axis measurement performance in a compact footprint.

SmartScope E18 combines a generous XY measuring range with a space-efficient benchtop design for manufacturers that need automated dimensional inspection without dedicating significant floor space to a

measurement system. Its compact design makes it well suited for production environments, quality laboratories, and other applications where available space is at a premium.



At the heart of the SmartScope E18 is OGP’s IntelliCentric™-E fixed-lens optical system, which provides high-resolution imaging for precise video measurement. VIRTUAL ZOOM™ technology further enhances image detail and measurement capability, helping operators efficiently inspect a wide range of part features.

“With its 12” x 12” stage in a benchtop format, SmartScope E18 brings the capabilities manufacturers need for automated video measurement into a compact and cost-effective platform,” said Tim Fantauzzo, Vice President of North American Sales. “By maximizing the available XY measuring range while minimizing the system footprint, the E18 gives manufacturers a practical way to increase measurement automation without compromising valuable production space.”

Advanced Illumination Comes Standard

SmartScope E18 includes a comprehensive LED lighting system as standard equipment. Coaxial, substage profile, and SmartRing™ illumination provide flexible lighting options for highlighting different part features and optimizing image contrast during measurement.

Built for Measurement Stability

A new, compact fixed-bridge design combined with a heavy-duty base provides a rigid, stable structure engineered to support accurate, repeatable measurements. The system’s orthogonal construction helps maintain measurement stability while keeping the overall footprint compact.

Multisensor Capability

For applications requiring more than video measurement, SmartScope E18 can be equipped with an optional touch probe, extending the system’s capabilities to provide multisensor measurement coverage. This allows

manufacturers to combine optical and tactile measurement within a single automated platform.

With its combination of high XY capacity, automated 3-axis video measurement, advanced LED illumination, rigid construction and optional multisensor capability, SmartScope E18 provides manufacturers with a

versatile inspection solution when measurement performance and floor space are equally important.

Metrology Software Capability

As with all E-Series systems, the SmartScope E18 comes standard with easy-to-use Measure-X software. For applications requiring full 3D capability and other advanced software functionality, ZONE3 software is now also available on SmartScope E-Series systems.

SmartScope E18 is available through OGP Authorized Representatives worldwide. To find your local OGP Representative, visit ogp.com/find-a-rep

About Optical Gaging Products

Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a division of Quality Vision International (QVI®), is a world-leading manufacturer of precision optical and multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control. Since introducing SmartScope® in 1992, OGP has developed innovative measurement solutions that combine optical imaging, video, laser and tactile sensing technologies to help manufacturers improve product quality, increase productivity and meet demanding measurement requirements. OGP systems are designed and manufactured in Rochester, New York, USA.

For more information about SmartScope E18 and OGP’s complete line of metrology solutions, visit www.ogp.com.

OGP

850 Hudson Avenue

Rochester, NY 14621

Therese Corrigan-Bastuk

Phone: (585) 544-0450 x249

[email protected]