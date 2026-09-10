Tucsen Unveils XT Series and Advanced Imaging Solutions at CIOE 2026

Shenzhen, China, September 2026

At CIOE 2026, Tucsen introduced a new lineup of imaging and photonics solutons, including the XT Series Beam Quality Analyzer, the Libra 27105 large-format high-throughput camera, the Libra 5505 high-throughput imaging camera, and the Aries 6504 single-photon-level high-speed series.

The launch highlights Tucsen’s continued expansion from scientific imaging into industrial inspection and precision photon measurement. Built on more than two decades of experience in scientific cameras, photodetection, and system engineering, Tucsen develops solutions for life sciences, physical sciences, astronomy, advanced manufacturing, and optical measurement.

Building Advanced Imaging Capabilities Across Multiple Fields

Tucsen’s strength lies in its long-term technology platform. Across high-sensitivity imaging, the company continues to advance low noise design, quantum efficiency, thermal stability, and broad spectral response, helping users capture weak signals in demanding research environments. In high-throughput imaging, Tucsen focuses on on large-format and high-speed camera platforms that improve inspection efficiency while maintaining stable image quality in continuous workflows.

The company has also developed expertise for specialized imaging environments, including vacuum compatibility, deep cooling, ultra-low dark current control, and extended spectral response. These capabilities support challenging applications such as soft X-ray detection, extreme ultraviolet imaging, and other low-light measurement scenarios.