Tucsen Unveils XT Series and Advanced Imaging Solutions at CIOE 2026

Shenzhen, China, September 2026
At CIOE 2026, Tucsen introduced a new lineup of imaging and photonics solutons, including the XT Series Beam Quality Analyzer, the Libra 27105 large-format high-throughput camera, the Libra 5505 high-throughput imaging camera, and the Aries 6504 single-photon-level high-speed series.
The launch highlights Tucsen’s continued expansion from scientific imaging into industrial inspection and precision photon measurement. Built on more than two decades of experience in scientific cameras, photodetection, and system engineering, Tucsen develops solutions for life sciences, physical sciences, astronomy, advanced manufacturing, and optical measurement.
Building Advanced Imaging Capabilities Across Multiple Fields
Tucsen’s strength lies in its long-term technology platform. Across high-sensitivity imaging, the company continues to advance low noise design, quantum efficiency, thermal stability, and broad spectral response, helping users capture weak signals in demanding research environments. In high-throughput imaging, Tucsen focuses on on large-format and high-speed camera platforms that improve inspection efficiency while maintaining stable image quality in continuous workflows.
The company has also developed expertise for specialized imaging environments, including vacuum compatibility, deep cooling, ultra-low dark current control, and extended spectral response. These capabilities support challenging applications such as soft X-ray detection, extreme ultraviolet imaging, and other low-light measurement scenarios.
The Libra 5505 further expands Tucsen’s high-throughput imaging portfolio, offering a flexible option for applications that require rapid acquisition, efficient transmission, and continuous imaging stability. For low light scientific applications, the Aries 6504 series demonstrates Tucsen’s continued progress in high-sensitivity imaging, supporting users who need to capture weaker signals with stability and precision.
From Technology Development to Reliable Product Delivery
Behind these products is Tucsen’s engineering and manufacturing capability. Multidisciplinary teams across optics, electronics, mechanics, computing, and software work together around real application requirements. Through FPGA based architectures, SDK development, standardized interfaces, and production-level integration, Tucsen helps customers move from evaluation to deployment more efficiently.
This capability is supported by a manufacturing base of more than 10,000 square meters, including Class 100 and Class 1,000 cleanrooms and flexible manufacturing lines. Standardized processes across production, testing, and quality control help ensure consistent performance, dependable product supply, and lnng-term lifecycle support.
The solutions presented at CIOE 2026 represent more than individual product launches. They reflect Tucsen’s broader strategy: to build on its foundation in scientific imaging while expanding into industrial inspection and photon measurement through a strong technology platform and reliable engineering execution. As imaging and photonics applications continue to evolve, Tucsen will keep investing in product innovation, system capability, and dependable delivery to help customers turn advanced optical technologies into practical tools for research and industry.
Media Contact
Molly He
Marketing Specialist
Email: [email protected]
Tucsen Photonics
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