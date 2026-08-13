Focuslight Launches Pitch Error Measurement System to Support Higher-Yield Optical Interconnect Manufacturing

As the demand for high-precision, high-channel-count Fiber Array Units (FAUs) continues to grow, existing measurement solutions are increasingly challenged by limited measurement accuracy, low inspection efficiency and long equipment lead times, making it difficult to meet the growing demands of the market. With extensive experience in V-groove manufacturing and optical alignment applications, Focuslight is proud to introduce its Pitch Error Measurement System, a high-precision inspection platform engineered for the stringent requirements of high-density optical communication devices. This fully automated system provides a comprehensive solution for pitch error detection in V-Groove, Fiber Array (FA), and MT connector applications, empowering the customers to achieve superior measurement accuracy, enhanced process control and higher manufacturing efficiency.

Pitch Error Measurement System: Automated Precision Inspection for High-Density Optical Interconnects

High-speed measurement with a single-channel measurement cycle of less than 1 second, helping improve production throughput.

Sub-micron repeatability of 3σ <0.1 μm and system resolution of 0.001 μm, supporting reliable pitch error inspection and process control.

One standardized platform design supporting V-groove, FA, and MT connector inspection, as well as SM, MM, and PM fiber types fine-tuned through software configuration.

Supports key production scenarios including V-groove alignment verification, FAU inspection, and MT connector inspection, with pilot hole identification and edge defect detection for MT connector applications.

Full-process automation covering parameter loading, auto focus, tilt compensation, automatic measurement, and report generation, reducing operator dependency.

Smart data management with structured CSV raw data and PDF visual reports, SPC analysis support, and MES connectivity for production traceability.

High-resolution imaging with 5x/20x/50x objective options and professional lighting configurations for clear inspection of fiber end faces and hole/groove edges.

Enabling Automated Quality Control for Precision Manufacturing

Instead of general-purpose metrology equipment, Focuslight focuses on supporting customers with a complete workflow which enables precise, high-yield and accelerated optical assembly process development — an essential capability in the fast-growing optical communication industry. With the Pitch Error Measurement Equipment from Focuslight, we enable customers to:

Verify the quality of incoming V-groove components

Validate FAU pitch accuracy after assembly

Accelerate process development and production qualification

Improve assembly yield, consistency, and process traceability

Shorten time-to-production through an automated and cost-effective measurement solution

Now with this solution, Focuslight continues to expand its integrated photonics manufacturing capabilities for optical communication applications beyond a component supplier. By combining precision products with intelligent metrology capabilities, Focuslight supports customers throughout the value chain, covering materials, components, assemblies, and equipment. This integrated approach will help accelerate product development, improve manufacturing yield, and enable more scalable deployment of next-generation optical communication technologies.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Xi’an, China, Focuslight Technologies Inc. is a fast-growing public company (Shanghai: 688167) that specializes in developing and manufacturing laser sources and materials, optical components, as well as photonics module and system solutions focusing on optical communication, consumer electronics, and pan-semiconductor applications. Focuslight has expanded its global footprint with manufacturing facilities and expert teams in China, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, and Malaysia. With the relaunch of the Heptagon brand, the company extends its business to be a global photonics foundry by providing global photonics industry process development and manufacturing service.