OGP Launches New StarLite S1 Semi-Automatic 3-Axis Video Measurement System Featuring All- New High-Performance Optical System

ROCHESTER, New York – Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, is proud to announce StarLite™ S1, the all-new semi-automatic 3-axis video measurement system.

StarLite S1 is a compact, workbench-style 3-axis (X, Y, Z) video measurement system that combines fully automatic video measurements with the simplicity of manual stage motion. Designed for ease of use and

dependable performance, StarLite S1 features the all-new IntelliCentric-S Optical System, combining fixedlens optics and VIRTUAL ZOOM™ technology that delivers high-resolution images and accurate measurement results.

Standard illumination includes all-LED coaxial lighting, substage profile lighting, and SmartRing™ light illumination. This advanced lighting system provides programmable control of both light direction and incidence angle, enabling operators to effectively inspect challenging part features and measurement applications.

“StarLite S1 is one of the easiest-to-use precision measurement systems offered by OGP” said Tim Fantauzzo, Vice President of North American Sales. “Manufacturers requiring quick, highly accurate walk-up

measurements on the shop floor or in the metrology lab, or those needing high-magnification measurements without a bulky comparator or toolmaker’s microscope, StarLite S1 delivers measurements you’d expect from a high-performance metrology system – delivering fast, reliable, and repeatable results in a compact and affordable package.”

The system is powered by Measure-X® metrology software, which combines powerful programming capabilities with an intuitive operator interface. Measurement routines can be created to guide operators

through automated inspection sequences, streamlining operations and improving productivity. Designed for manufacturers that need reliable, high-accuracy dimensional measurements without unnecessary complexity, StarLite S1 delivers exceptional value. Its intuitive ergonomic stage controls and user-friendly operation make it well suited for fast, efficient inspection in both shop-floor production and quality control applications.

For more information about StarLite S1 or to schedule a demonstration with your local OGP Authorized Representative, visit www.ogpnet.com.