Ultrastable Microwave Systems: Revolutionizing microwave and RF generation

Menlo Systems release their range of Ultrastable Microwave Systems (UMS): a groundbreaking advancement in microwave technology for the synthesis of ultra-high spectral purity of RF and Microwave signals. This newly launched range provides a step change in the generation of stable microwave signals, enabling applications including radar, quantum computing, and fiber-link networks. Menlo’s UMS range combines an ultrastable laser with an optical frequency comb in a robust, compact rack-mounted format, which delivers microwave signals with drastically reduced phase noise levels compared to existing technologies.

Multiple phase-coherent radio frequency, microwave and optical outputs are broadly configurable, demonstrating, e.g., phase noise on a 10 GHz carrier of less than -95 dBc/Hz at 1 Hz offset and -160 dBc/Hz at 10 kHz offset, and fractional frequency stability as low as 2e-15 at 1 second for all output signals (from the optical down to microwave domains). The entire range is fully remote controllable, making it ideally suited to applications in locations with limited accessibility. The UMS comes in both a “mini” and a “compact” format, and can be customized to the end application.

