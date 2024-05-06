  • Subscribe
  • Podcasts
  • Videos
  • Webinars
  • White Papers
  • Buyer's Guide
  • Get Published!
  • 2024 Innovators Awards
    1. Buyer's Guide
    2. Applied Optical Systems
    3. Instrumentation, metrology

    Ultrastable Microwave Systems: Revolutionizing microwave and RF generation

    May 6, 2024
    Related To: Menlo Systems Gmbh
    Courtesy of Menlo Systems Gmbh
    menlo_umsmini

    Menlo Systems release their range of Ultrastable Microwave Systems (UMS): a groundbreaking advancement in microwave technology for the synthesis of ultra-high spectral purity of RF and Microwave signals. This newly launched range provides a step change in the generation of stable microwave signals, enabling applications including radar, quantum computing, and fiber-link networks. Menlo’s UMS range combines an ultrastable laser with an optical frequency comb in a robust, compact rack-mounted format, which delivers microwave signals with drastically reduced phase noise levels compared to existing technologies.

    Multiple phase-coherent radio frequency, microwave and optical outputs are broadly configurable, demonstrating, e.g., phase noise on a 10 GHz carrier of less than -95 dBc/Hz at 1 Hz offset and -160 dBc/Hz at 10 kHz offset, and fractional frequency stability as low as 2e-15 at 1 second for all output signals (from the optical down to microwave domains). The entire range is fully remote controllable, making it ideally suited to applications in locations with limited accessibility. The UMS comes in both a “mini” and a “compact” format, and can be customized to the end application.

    Learn More

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Request a quote: Micro 3D Printed Part or microArch micro-precision 3D printers

    April 11, 2024
    See the results for yourself! We'll print a benchmark part so that you can assess our quality. Just send us your file and we'll get to work.

    Request a Micro 3D Printed Benchmark Part: Send us your file.

    April 11, 2024
    See the results for yourself! We'll print a benchmark part so that you can assess our quality. Just send us your file and we'll get to work.

    Request a free Micro 3D Printed sample part

    April 11, 2024
    The best way to understand the part quality we can achieve is by seeing it first-hand. Request a free 3D printed high-precision sample part.

    How to Tune Servo Systems: The Basics

    April 10, 2024
    Learn how to tune a servo system using frequency-based tools to meet system specifications by watching our webinar!

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Laser Focus World, create an account today!