Menlo Systems Inc.: New General Manager Jens Schumacher

Menlo Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Jens Schumacher as the new General Manager of Menlo Systems Inc., its US subsidiary. Jens brings with him more than 20 years’ experience in the photonics industry, including long stretches at global photonics giants Coherent and Thorlabs. With previous roles covering sales, program and product line management, and customer service, Jens is well-placed to support Menlo’s continued growth and success in North America, as well as to manage the US-based team of sales and service experts.



Jens and his team will continue to provide sales and service support to our customers, coordinated from Colorado, and will explore emerging application fields with the establishment of new facilities. This expanding presence showcases our commitment to our customers and partners in North America. “I am excited to take on this new challenge as General Manager of Menlo Inc., working with the team to move the US site to the next level,” says Jens of his new role. “We are delighted to have Jens on board. Our team and customers will benefit from Jens’ longstanding expertise in photonics, as well as his strong leadership skills,” says Michael Mei, Menlo co-founder and Managing Director. Menlo Systems, pioneers of the optical frequency comb, provides precision enabling technologies for applications including quantum technologies, terahertz spectroscopy, and biophotonics.



Join us at Photonics West in Hall B, booth number 827 for an in-person discussion with Jens. The US team can be reached via [email protected].

