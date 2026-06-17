Phlux Technology Announces Beta Sample Availability of Apex 200 µm Noiseless InGaAs® APD Receiver Modules for Ultra Low-Light Detection

Sheffield, UK, June 16, 2026: Phlux Technology, a manufacturer of avalanche photodiode (APD) infrared (IR) sensors, today announced the beta sample availability of the Apex 200 µm receiver module, PX02200-TO, for ultra-low-light detection as part of a family of Apex receivers that combine Phlux’s Noiseless InGaAs® Aura APD detectors with low noise, optimised pre-amplifier circuits all integrated in a convenient industry standard TO-8, 12-pin header package.

Operating across the 900 to 1700 nm wavelength range and optimised for 1550 nm detection, the Apex receiver modules support high bandwidth, small signal acquisition for demanding applications. Designed to maintain stable performance across wide environmental operating conditions, the Apex family features an integrated temperature sense diode for temperature compensation of the high-voltage supply, supporting consistent responsivity in precision applications.

The Apex 200 um receiver module features an exceptionally low noise equivalent power (NEP) of 35 fW/√Hz whilst maintaining a bandwidth of 100 MHz. Features include:

Receiver based around the world’s lowest noise AlGaAsSb APD sensing family

Ultra-low noise equivalent power (NEP) of 35 fW/√Hz for enhanced sensitivity

High system bandwidth up to 100 MHz for high-speed detection

High responsivity of 600 kV/W at 1550 nm

Output voltage swing of 2.4 V (unloaded, 150 ns pulse)

Integrated APD and optimised pre-amplifier circuit to simplify system design

Extremely low temperature coefficient of change for environmental stability

The Apex family is well suited for applications including Laser Range Finding, LiDAR, defence and security, distributed temperature sensing, gas sensing and analytical instrumentation, and general high-speed, low light detection applications requiring best-in-class sensitivity.

Phlux is sampling engaged lead customers to evaluate the PX02200-TO Apex 200 µm beta samples ahead of volume production later this year. Phlux has reserved a limited quantity of Apex 200 µm beta samples for additional customers who would like to trial the ultra-low NEP receiver in their application.

In addition to the Apex 200 µm product, Phlux is developing 80 µm and 30 µm APD variants of the Apex integrated receiver family. Apex 80 µm alpha samples will be available later this year and offer an NEP of just 47 fW/√Hz at a bandwidth of over 200 MHz. This represents a performance improvement greater than 5x current commercially available incumbent products, enabled by Phlux’s unique Noiseless InGaAs® technology. The Apex 30 µm integrated receiver promises even further reductions in NEP, offering the potential for linear photon counting applications and quantum sensing. Higher bandwidth versions are possible.

Phlux’s Noiseless InGaAs APDs are designed to meet MIL-STD-883, qualified to Telcordia GR-468 and are drop-in replacements for existing surface mount or TO-packaged components, enabling instant upgrades to existing systems. Aura APD product briefs for can be downloaded here and Apex receiver datasheets are available to customers on request.

Noiseless InGaAs APD technology was developed by adding an antimony alloy to the compound semiconductor manufacturing process. The resulting devices operate with internal gain of over 120, enabling the smallest signals to be detected above the noise floor. The Aura series of APDs used within the Apex product line won SPIE’s prestigious PRISM Award in the sensors category announced during Photonics West 2026.