Chengdu Meskernel Launches PTFG 3000m Long-Range Laser Distance Measurement Module for Outdoor and Industrial Applications

Chengdu, China – August 2025 – Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd. (“Meskernel”), a leading innovator in optical distance sensing, announces the release of its new PTFG Series Laser Distance Measurement Module, delivering long-range, high-accuracy performance for industrial automation, UAVs, surveying, and outdoor monitoring.



Key Features

-Extended range up to 3,000 m using 905 nm Class 1 eye-safe pulsed laser technology.

-High precision with ±1 m accuracy and 0.1 m resolution, ensuring reliable measurement in challenging conditions.

-Wide operating range from -10°C to +50°C, suitable for diverse industrial and outdoor environments.

-Compact and lightweight design (92 × 54 × 33 mm, ~60 g) for easy integration into OEM systems.

-Low power consumption at only 330 mW @ 3.3 V, with UART TTL communication (115200 bps) for seamless system integration.



Availability

The PTFG Series Laser Distance Measurement Module is now available for global OEM and industrial partners.



About Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd.

Meskernel is a global provider of advanced laser ranging modules and optical sensing solutions. Headquartered in Chengdu, China, the company develops compact, high-performance, and reliable components that deliver precise distance measurement for intelligent applications in rail transit, warehouse logistics, smart delivery, forklifts, obstacle avoidance navigation, and precision irrigation.



Contact:

Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd.

No.288 Section 2, 1st Airport Road, Shuangliu District

Chengdu 610200, Sichuan, P.R. China

Website: https://meskernel.net/en/