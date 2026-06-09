ENCY Academy Update: 14 Languages, 25 Courses, and New Learning Paths

Limassol, Cyprus, June 8, 2026 — ENCY Academy (learn.encycam.com) has been updated to make learning ENCY more accessible, structured, and practical for users worldwide.

The platform now includes 25 courses and 120 lessons, covering CNC programming and robotic machining. Since the previous Academy update, four new courses have been added: Five-Axis Milling, ENCY Hyper, Integrating ENCY into a 3D Scanning Workflow, and Advanced Contouring with CNC Machines.

ENCY Academy is now available in 14 languages

The biggest update is multilingual access: all ENCY Academy lessons are now translated into 14 languages — English, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish. This makes the Academy easier to use for international teams, local training programs, and ENCY partners supporting implementation in different regions. Users can now study ENCY workflows, programming methods, and technical concepts in the language that best fits their work environment.

Full transcripts under every video

Every video lesson now includes a full text transcript below the video. Users can read the lesson instead of watching it, quickly review key points, or search the text with Ctrl+F to find a specific topic, command, parameter, or workflow step. This is especially useful when returning to a lesson during real project work.

Learning Paths: a clearer route through the Academy

ENCY Academy now also includes Learning Paths — curated training tracks that guide users through a sequence of courses toward a specific goal. Instead of choosing courses one by one, users can follow a ready-made route based on their role, experience level, or task.

The first five Learning Paths are:

ENCY Essentials

CNC Milling Operator

Five-Axis Mastery

Robot Programmer

MachineMaker Specialist

With multilingual access, Learning Paths, searchable transcripts, and 25 courses now available, ENCY Academy helps users find the right material faster, train in their preferred language, and move from orientation to productive programming with less friction.

Start learning at learn.encycam.com (learn.encycam.com).