Shrewsbury, MA – As semiconductor manufacturing advances toward smaller features, tighter tolerances, and higher throughput, precision motion systems play an increasingly important role in wafer inspection and metrology. The V-783 planar XY stage addresses these requirements with high positioning accuracy, excellent geometric stability, and fast, repeatable motion, from the global leader in motion control and positioning Physik Instrumente, manufactured in the U.S.

Unlike conventional stacked-axis designs, the V-783 uses an integrated planar XY architecture that reduces overall height while increasing bearing width and mechanical stiffness. This design minimizes geometric errors and supports precise, stable positioning across the full travel range, important for optical inspection, wafer mapping, and high-resolution surface measurements.

High Dynamics, Speed and Fast Step & Settle Reduce Cycle Times

Two ironless, three-phase linear motors drive each axis for maximum geometric performance. Ironless, direct-drive linear motors in combination with ACS NanoPWM control algorithm provide smooth, backlash-free motion and high dynamics. High acceleration and velocity enable rapid movement between measurement locations, helping reduce cycle times in automated semiconductor inspection equipment.

Key Performance Specifications

310 × 310 mm XY travel with a 360x360 mm clear aperture

1 nm encoder resolution with incremental Sin/Cos or absolute BiSS-C feedback options

±0.07 µm bidirectional repeatability for consistent measurement positioning

±0.07 µm bidirectional repeatability for consistent measurement positioning ±0.17 µm calibrated positioning accuracy for demanding metrology applications

Straightness and flatness down to 0.75 µm to minimize motion-induced measurement errors

Velocity up to 1 m/s and acceleration up to 10 m/s² for high-throughput inspection

Velocity up to 1 m/s and acceleration up to 10 m/s² for high-throughput inspection 50 kg load capacity for integration of inspection optics, sensors, and measurement assemblies

Designed for Automated Semiconductor Metrology

The V-783 is particularly well suited for semiconductor inspection and metrology systems requiring precise movement between measurement points, including wafer surface inspection, optical metrology, defect detection, and dimensional measurement.

The optional absolute encoder provides immediate position feedback at power-up, eliminating the need for homing procedures. This reduces startup time and simplifies integration into automated semiconductor production equipment.

Hard-anodized aluminum construction supports cleanroom compatibility, while optional granite bases and XYZ configurations provide additional flexibility for machine builders developing high-precision metrology platforms.

Advanced Motion Control and System Integration

The V-783 integrates with PI’s A-81x and A-82x series ACS-based EtherCAT motion controllers. These controllers support synchronized multi-axis motion, integration into semiconductor automation systems, and PI’s PILOT algorithm for improved dynamic response while reducing motor currents and heat generation.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, the V-783 combines nanometer-resolution positioning, high dynamic performance, and a compact planar architecture to meet the requirements of next-generation semiconductor metrology and wafer inspection equipment.

Applications and Industries Served

Semiconductor inspection and metrology such as wafer surface inspection, optical metrology, defect detection, dimensional measurement

About PI

PI is a global leader in high-precision motion control, nanopositioning, and automation technology. With more than 50 years of experience, PI develops standard and custom solutions for OEMs and industry leaders across photonics, semiconductor, laser, medical and life sciences, aerospace, and research. Its technologies include piezo materials and actuators, air bearings, precision positioning stages, hexapods, and automated photonics alignment systems.

PI Americas

www.pi-usa.us/en/ | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456