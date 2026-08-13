WITT Gas Controls Introduces 85-30 SMART for Next-Generation Fuel Gas Safety

World’s first smart flashback arrestor transforms a passive safety device into an active, real-time sensor in the gas supply system

WITT Gas Controls, a global leader in gas safety, control, and analysis solutions, introduces the 85-30 SMART, the world’s first smart flashback arrestor and a new benchmark in fuel gas safety. Flashbacks and backfires are among the most critical yet often invisible risks in fuel gas applications, especially when they go undetected until they cause damage, downtime, or injury. With the 85-30 SMART, WITT Gasetechnik presents a patented safety device that combines proven mechanical flashback protection with integrated sensor technology and real-time status signalling, transforming a passive safety component into an active sensor within the gas supply system.

The 85-30 SMART unites WITT’s long-established 85-30 flashback arrestor design with embedded electronics in a single compact valve, certified in accordance with DIN EN ISO 5175-1. Safety-critical incidents such as flashbacks and backfires are no longer only stopped by the arrestor’s core safety functions, they are also detected as they occur and reported to higher-level control or monitoring systems via an active signal output. This gives operators immediate visibility into hazardous events that would previously have gone unnoticed and closes a crucial gap between safety hardware and process monitoring.

By turning the flashback arrestor into an intelligent field device, the 85-30 SMART provides ongoing insight into where and how often events occur within the gas network. Plant operators can react more quickly, trace root causes with greater precision, and shift from time-based to condition-based maintenance, focusing service activities where the data shows they are needed. This transparency supports higher process reliability, fewer unplanned stoppages, and stronger protection for personnel, equipment, and downstream systems in demanding fuel gas environments.

Technologically, the 85-30 SMART builds directly on the WITT 85-30 flashback arrestor, an industry-standard safety device proven over many years in a wide range of industrial applications. The SMART version maintains robust protection against reverse gas flow and flashbacks while adding digital intelligence, clear status indication, and straightforward integration into modern automation and safety architectures. Suitable for fuel gases such as acetylene, hydrogen, and oxygen, and available in both brass and stainless steel, it is well suited for networked and digitalised gas supply systems.

For operators seeking to bridge the gap between traditional safety hardware and Industry 4.0-ready infrastructure, the 85-30 SMART represents the next revolution in fuel gas safety and a key milestone in the digital future of gas supply.

About WITT GAS CONTROLS

WITT Gas Controls is a global leader in manufacturing and innovation, specializing in gas safety, control, and analysis solutions for a diverse range of industries. Renowned for delivering the most reliable and advanced solutions on the market, WITT Gas Controls North America maintains a substantial inventory, with 75% of its core products in stock to ensure fast delivery. With a reputation for engineering excellence and reliability, WITT Gas Controls provides high-performance gas technology to customers in more than 80 countries worldwide.

For more information about WITT Gas Controls’ comprehensive range of products and services, visit www.wittgas.us.